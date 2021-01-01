Nuvo Lighting 60/5406 Vintage Incandescent One Light Pendant Curved Polished Nickel

One Light Pendant from the Vintage collection Style: Transitional Light Type: Pendant Finish: Polished Nickel (1) 100 Watt A19 Max/Medium Base (Saco S2413 40 Watt Vintage bulb Included) Classically inspired shape and texture, period-correct finish Pendant shade is 14 Inches wide by 6.75 Inches in height. The fixture comes with 144 Inches of Black Rayon Cord (Adjustable) Constructed of the finest materials and manufactured to the highest standards of quality, Weight: 4.22 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nuvo Lighting