Ovente Lighted Electric Glass Kettle 1.5 Liter with Blue LED Light and Stainless Steel Lid, Fast Heating Countertop Tea Maker Hot Water Boiler with Auto Shut-Off & Boil Dry Protection, White KG845W

Combining Style & Durability – Ovente KG845 Kettle Series has a halo of blue LED lights that illuminate the kettle when it’s in use, and it’s made with heat-tempered, stain-resistant borosilicate glass and stainless steel to last long! For Those who Need it Fast– Need a quick sip of coffee before you head to work? This electric kettle operates on 1100W (120V) and boils a full 1.5L pot of water in 7 minutes or less! It is 50% more efficient than traditional stovetop kettles in reducing your daily electricity use. Eco-Friendly – This fast-heating boiler is BPA-free, and its heating element is stainless steel and concealed. You’ll be sure that what you’ll get is a clean drinking water that’s safe for you and your kids. Auto Shut Off – This one is equipped with auto shut-off feature and boil-dry protection technology: It shuts off on its own when the kettle has reached its boiling temperature and switches off the stainless steel concealed heating element when there is no water in the kettle. US-based Customer Service lets you buy with confidence. Ovente warranties that the product shall be free from defects in material and workmanship under normal use and conditions, for 2 years from the original purchase date., Manufacturer: Ovente