Superior Light Weight and Super Soft Brushed Microfiber, Wrinkle Resistant Sheet Set with Infinity Embroidery
SUPER SOFTNESS: Popular 100% microfiber fabric ensures softness, breathability and wrinkle- resistance. The perfect sheets for any room in your house; bedroom, guest room, kids room, or even the pull out mattresses. These affordable soft sheets are the perfect gift for back to school college student for the dorm bed.PERFECT FIT: This 3-Piece Twin XL Sheet Set Includes: One Flat Sheet 66" x 100", One Fitted Sheet 38" x 80", and One Pillowcase 20" x 30". Complete your bedroom décor with coordinating duvet cover, pillowcase sets and also bed skirts for a fantastic, put together look. 15? Deep Pocket fitted sheet with elastic all the way around is perfect for 6-18? oversized mattresses.EMBROIDERED: A medley of abundant solid colors range from soft to bold and is available in various sizes suitable for both adults and kids. Infinity embroidery decorates the pillowcases and flat sheets for a delicate design wonderfully pleasing to the eye.BEAUTIFUL COLORS: These ultra-soft sheets come in a wide range of colors: Aquamarine, Burgundy, Grey, Ivory, Light Blue, Lilac, Medium Blue, Navy Blue, Pink, Pumpkin, Red, Silver, Teal, Tan and White.EASY CARE: These beautiful linens are colorfast and machine washable. For drying, tumble dry low and remove promptly from dryer. Follow care label instructions for best results.