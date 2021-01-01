From superior
Superior Light Weight and Super Soft Brushed Microfiber, Wrinkle Resistant Sheet Set with Floral Lace Embroidery
Sleep soundly night-after-night with the Louann Floral Embroidered Deep Pocket Sheet Set. Made from quality, 100-percent Brushed Microfiber and available in an array of festive colors with a subtle shimmer from their sateen weave and an enchanting embroidered floral pattern on the pillowcases, transforming the look of your bedroom is easy. Each sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases (one pillowcase for Twin and Twin XL sizes). The fitted sheet is fully-elasticized and features a 15-inch deep pocket construction that fits oversized mattresses up to 18-inch thick. These sheets are ultra-soft, wrinkle-resistant, wick moisture, and are highly breathable, perfect for year-round use. This beautiful set is machine washable and get softer with every wash, making them a sleeping essential. Complete the overall look of your modern, transitional, or eclectic bedroom by adding a matching duvet cover or pillowcase set, sold separately.