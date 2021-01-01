From brookside
Brookside Light Warmth White Solid Reversible Oversized Queen Comforter (Microfiber with Down Alternative Fill) | BS70OQ20MICO
After a long day, come home to the welcoming comfort of the Brookside Light Warmth Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter. Designed to help you create a cozy sleep haven without overheating, this comforter is perfect for warm months, warm bodies, and everything in between.?ith hypoallergenic down alternative fill, a super soft brushed microfiber shell, and vertical channel stitching to keep the fill in place, this comforter is cozy, durable, and adds an elegant look to your bedroom. Use it as a stand-alone comforter or add a duvet cover and secure it with our eight pre-sewn duvet loops. Machine washable and dryer safe, this comforter is also available in three different thicknesses to accommodate all the hot and cold sleepers out there. Choose Light-Warmth, Medium-Warmth, or Extra-Warmth and get comfy the Brookside way.