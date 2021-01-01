From truly soft
Truly Soft Light Blue Velvet Plush King Blanket
Solid color velvet face cloth is both soft to the touch and highly durable. This is perfect for high activity areas and the fabric is machine washable. Fine yarns and additional processes provide a throw blanket that is functional and fashionable. Revolutionary softness is what you get with this every day collection of duvet sets. These solid color duvets are the perfect way to add color to your room and product your down or down alternate comforter from stains or wear and tear. The duvet has a button closure and comes with coordinating sham(s). The duvet cover it intended to be used with a down, feather or synthetic comforter which is not included in the duvet set. As an added bonus, these sheets are benzoyl peroxide-resistant so that you can sleep in your acne medication without fear of damaging your item. Includes: one king blanket 108x90 inches. Face and back is 100% polyester. This item is machine washable, but please be sure to use appropriate sized machinery to avoid any excess wear on the items. Color: Light Blue.