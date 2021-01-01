From odl
ODL Light-Touch Enclosed Blinds 22 in. x 48 in. x 1 in. with White Frame Replacement Glass Panel
Light-Touch enclosed blinds give you a maintenance-free option for controlling levels of door glass light and privacy. A single control lets you raise, lower, or stop anywhere in between, and tilt for full privacy, no privacy, or anything in between. Light-Touch blinds provide full coverage of your door glass, so sunlight, moonlight, and streetlights stay out-unless you invite them in. Blinds are enclosed between two panels of glass, you never need to dust simply clean the glass like a window. The enclosed design protects the blinds to retain their new look, and eliminates the banging and swinging experienced with traditional blinds. The single operator without cords lets you raise, lower or tilt the blinds in an easy smooth movement.