Light Three Linear Suspension Light by John Beck Steel - Color: Brown - Finish: Natural - (JBSL-LTB)

The Light Three Linear Suspension Light by John Beck Steel is a minimal and modern design that provides a sleek look to desks in home offices, dining room tables, and kitchen counters. The linear suspension light is provided in a variety of finishes and positioning options. The Frosted Acrylic diffuser provides ambient, direct illumination. This fixture will be a statement piece, even though the design is simple. John Beck Steel was founded in early 2004 as a simple, down-to-earth brand that avoids the excess ornamentation and mass production often associated with contemporary lighting. Instead, they champion a one-piece-at-a-time process, making each and every product by hand. The majority of their products use steel as a primary material, showcasing its unique aesthetic and feel in a variety of visually compelling structures. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown. Finish: Brown Patina