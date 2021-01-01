From sumyeg
sumyeg Light Pink Large Velvet Indoor/Outdoor Round Pouf
This circle ottoman is a great way to add an extra seat or place to put your legs up without dominating your entire living room. Put it in the kids play room as a fun chair for them or keep it to yourself in the living room as your go to resting place for you fee after a long day. Anywhere you put it, this ottoman is the perfect addition to your home. No need to assemble, simple and convenient and very practical. Good products for office and home. Color: Light Pink.