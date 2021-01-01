From febreze
Febreze Light Odor-Eliminating Air Freshener Candle, Sea Spray, 1 ct
Advertisement
Strike a match on odor elimination and delight in the nature-inspired scents of this double-wick Febreze Light Soy Candle. Made with essential oils and with no artificial perfumes, this candle is perfect for clearing out odors all over your home… from the kitchen to your guest bathroom to your private own sanctuary... or you know… the bedroom. Simply trim each wick to 1/4”, light, and enjoy (just don't forget to blow it out when you're done). Take lightly scented odor elimination with you when you go: Clip in a Febreze Light CAR Vent Clip, turn up the air, and enjoy the drive.