Light Multi-Color Mercury Finish Ribbed String Christmas Ball Ornament
Features:Material(s): Plastic light covers/glass bulbs/wire/metalThese unique shatterproof balls feature a mercury glass finish with a ribbed designShatterproof ornaments combine the beauty and luster of real glass with the unbreakable practicality of plasticColor: Clear bulbs / white wireTotal number of bulbs on string: 20Bulb size: MiniOrnaments come ready-to-hang with silver hooksComes with replacement bulbs and spare fuseContains 1 plug with end connector which allows you to stack multiple sets of lights together (not to exceed 210 watts)UL listed for indoor or outdoor useSteady burning bulbsProduct Type: Ball OrnamentAttachment Type: Hanging OrnamentAnimals: Plants: Color: Clear bulbs / white wirePattern: Primary Material: GlassPrimary Material Details: Plastic light covers/glass bulbs/wire/metalNumber in Set: 3Shatterproof: YesOutdoor Use: YesWater Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Handmade: NoGlass Component: YesGlass Type: Lighted: NoNumber of Lights: Bulb Type: Bulb Life: Voltage: Wattage: Bulb Included: Ornament Hanger Included: YesHanger Type: Number of Hangers Included: Hanger Color: Animated: NoMusical: NoPersonalization: NoOrnament Storage: NoOrnament Storage Part Number: Country of Origin: ChinaStyle: No StyleSeason: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasThanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Spefications:Wire gauge: 2260 Hertz, 0.08 amps, 9.6 wattsRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Spacing between each ball: 8"13" Lead cordLighted length: 1.5'Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 5.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 5.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5.75Overall Product Weight: 2Individual Ornament Height - Top to Bottom: 5.75Individual Ornament Width - Side to Side: 5.75Assembly:Warranty: