Advertisement
Sweeten up any girlsbirthday party or girl baby shower with this Light Pink Honeycomb Garland. For light pink party supplies, shop Michaels. com. Bring a pop of pretty color to your party space with this Light Pink Honeycomb Ball Garland. Featuring 11 soft pink tissue paper balls strung along a thin piece of white ribbon, this hanging decoration would make a darling addition to any bridal shower, girl baby shower, or girl birthday party. Display it indoors or out, draped along a central wall, party table, mantel, fence, or porch railing. Each of the individual paper honeycombs have a small piece of adhesive in the center so that they can be easily unfolded. Details: 1 Light Pink Honeycomb Ball Garland Tissue Paper Garland measures 7ft long and features 11 honeycomb balls each measuring 3" wide Lovely for a girls birthday party, girl baby shower, sweet 16 party, or princess party Honeycomb Garland ships flat unfold honeycombs then secure sides with the attached adhesive strips Coordinate with other Light Pink party decorations and party supplies | Light Pink Honeycomb Ball Garland, 7 Ft By Unique | Michaels®