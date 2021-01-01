Light Gray/Purple Geometric Design Loomed Square Area Rug 7'X7' - Safavieh

The Neoma Rug Collection showcases striking designs and brilliant colors in creating these trendsetting, transitionally styled area rugs. Neoma's distinctive motifs are veiled in a subtle, distressed patina adding timeless, heirloom qualities that perfectly complement today's discerning decor preferences. Power loomed using supple synthetic yarns for long lasting color and beauty. The Neoma Collection portrays a timeless and colorful look of the Old World with its traditional style large medallions. This floor covering is a decor-smart choice for any transitional living room or dining room. Size: 7'X7'. Pattern: Geometric.