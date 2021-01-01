Light 32'' Flush Mount

100% Brand new and high qualityMaterial: Acrylic, MetalLight source: SMD LED chipProduct color: whiteLight color: stepless dimming (Dimmable temperature, white light, warm light, Warm yellow light, including remote control)Size (5 lights): D 82CM / 32.28IN X H 5CM / 1.97IN LED 48WVoltage: 110V-240V ACSurface treatment: paintedLumen (5 lights): 4800LMNumber of lamp beads (5 lamps): 500Light source life: 50000 hoursColor temperature:stepless dimming: 3000k-6500kPackage Content:1x Ceiling Light1 Package mounting accessories1x English manual1x Remote control