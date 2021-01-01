From isabelle & max
Light 8'' Flush Mount
Advertisement
This is a new chandelier with retro industrial features, classic European style,Iron lampshade: exquisite workmanship, stronger-firmness, longer service life.Suitable for different places, you can decorate in the bedroom, dining room or living room.Adjustable chain: effectively reduce the pressure of the chandelier, more safe.Installation and disassembly are very convenient.Feature:Material: IronLight source: E27Color: whiteIrradiation area: 3-5m²Adjustable length: 100cmPackage Included:1 x Industrial Light (Bulb is Not Included)1 screw package1x Specification