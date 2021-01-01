Light Grey Clutch - Hexagon Clutch

For the classy ombre lovers. The Light Gray Woven Clutch will accompany you on all your dinners and date nights. The ideal size for a phone and the essentials. This clutch is handwoven from natural plant fibers carefully extracted from the stalks of the tropical buri palm in the Philippines. Accented with a jewel stone lock clasp. Comes with a customizable bag chain. Every purse is made by hand and may have slight variations in color, pattern, or texture. Each purchase empowers our artisan communities in the Philippines.