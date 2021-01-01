BABOR LIFTING RX Lift Serum

Defy gravity with the LIFTING TX Lift Serum from Germany’s leading professional skincare brand BABOR; a firming serum that helps to tighten skin and reduce the appearance of crow’s feet and expression lines for smoother, younger looking skin. Ideal for mature skin, the anti-ageing serum is enriched with an LFT Complex of wrinkle-blurring peptides and smoothing polysaccharides, with natural ingredients including Plankton extract for a more relaxed and softer looking complexion. Suitable for all skin types. Cruelty-free. Vegan. No animal testing. Made in Germany.