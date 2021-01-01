From vichy
Vichy LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoule Serum Anti Aging Concentrate - 10 Pack
During life’s stressful moments, Supercharge Your Skin with LiftActiv Peptide-C Anti-Aging Ampoules to visibly reduce wrinkles in one month and firm skin from the first use. This dermatologist tested daily dose is a highly concentrated formula of Phyto Peptides, 10% Pure Vitamin C, Natural Origin Hyaluronic Acid and Vichy Mineralizing Water targeting fine lines, wrinkles, lack of firmness and radiance. From the first use, skin is firmer and feels hydrated. In 10 days, skin looks smoother and radiant. In 1 month, visibly reduces crows feet, forehead wrinkles and helps resurface skin texture. LiftActiv Peptide-C Anti-Aging Ampoules is a highly concentrated and minimalist formulation delivered at a precise dose in a protective ampoule. The sterile amber glass ampoule helps to preserve the efficacy of ingredients and ensure freshness for each use. Fragrance-free. Paraben-free. Oil-free. Silicone-free. Only 10 ingredients. For all skin types. With a fluid texture, it is absorbed quickly into the skin's surface without leaving a greasy feeling on the skin. The color of the formula may evolve over time but this has no effect on product quality. LiftActiv Peptide-C Anti-Aging Ampoules highly concentrated formula targets fine lines and wrinkles in the forehead and crows feet area. This formula also targets lack of firmness and radiance. The sterile amber glass ampoule helps to preserve the efficacy of ingredients and ensure freshness for each use. From the first use, skin is firmer and feels hydrated. In 10 days, skin looks smoother and radiant. In 1 month, visibly reduces wrinkles and helps resurface skin texture in a formula with Phyto Peptides, 10% Pure Vitamin C and Natural Origin Hyaluronic Acid.