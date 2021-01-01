From inbox zero
Liftable Stand Mobile Laptop Desk Cart With Side Table
Advertisement
Adjustability: Adjustable slanted table-top option allows for comfortable typing or writing. Height adjustable range: 25.6-37.4 in. 360° free rolling to move easily and perfect for kids or adults to use beside beds, reading tables or study rooms, even you could use when you're enjoying in bathroom. Uniqueness: 3 functions of combination. Ergonomic lifting according to your seat. 360° rotation of the surface. The desktop can tilt toward you appropriately when you want to get more close to the desk. Anti-slip surface will never let your laptop down. Portable & easy installation: 4 wheels to help more easily whenever and wherever. The wheels do pretty good on short carpet and hardwood floors. Takes about 15 minutes to read the instructions and assemble. Premium quality: The product is perfect for those sitting at a desk or chair with their laptop. As a laptop stand, it was excellent and extremely sturdy. Overall weight capacity: 100 lbs. (slant table-top - 92 lbs. Side table - 8 lbs.).