Lift Top Coffee Table With Inner Storage Space And Shelf, Gray
Lift Top Coffee Table with Inner Storage Space and ShelfDescriptionA fusion of convenience and timeless appeal, this eye-catching coffee table functions perfectly as a centerpiece, for storage and an adjustable table. Designed with aesthetics and functionality in mind, enjoy the striking contrast between the grey finished body and black legs. With the spacious surface being comprised of three split tables, enjoy effortlessly and smoothly raising the table top for placing food, beverages, books and more so they are within arm’s reach while you are comfortably seated on your sofa. Crafted with high quality MDF board and solid Acacia, the sturdy frame ensures superior stability and heightened durability. With its compact structure, this piece doesn’t take up too much space but allows plenty of room for storage with an underside shelf. We guaranteed a 1 year warranty while providing you professional customer service.Weights & Dimensions: Overall : 44.5”x23.6”x18.1” Shelf Height: 7.1'' Clearance to Floor : 3.5'' Overall Product Weight: 63 lb Specifications: Table Material : Acacia+MDF Shelves Included : Yes Number of Shelves: 1 Weight Capacity(table top/shelf) : 154 lb/44 lb Table Base Material : Acacia Main Wood Joinery Method : U NAILS Level of Assembly: Part Assembly Needed Color: Brown