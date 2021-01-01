Lift Top Coffee Table With Hidden Storage Compartment

This interactive lifting coffee table combines an elegant appearance with useful functions for people. The coffee table has an adjustable height surface, allowing you to work more easily or drink a cup of coffee. The hidden storage space below the desktop and the storage compartment below the table make this cute piece work normally, it is worth having! The solid wood legs are solid and durable. The chic and beautifully designed coffee table can fit your other home decoration walls. Due to the smooth surface, the table is easy to clean. Color: Brown