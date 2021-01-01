Lift Top Coffee Table With Hidden Compartment & Open Storage Shelf, Pop-Up Wooden Cocktail Table, Walnut Reddish Brown

Coffee Table is designed with lift tabletop, which can be lifted or lowered down effortlessly and noiselessly. Except for offering workspace, our pop-up coffee table also provides roomy storage space for you to arrange your items.The open storage shelf and hidden compartment are ideal to store your books, magazines, and storage boxes, and the spacious tabletop is perfect for displaying photo frames, laptop and so on.This high-quality coffee table is made of particleboard with melamine veneer finish and built in solid metal structure. The tabletop has maximum weight capacity of 120 lbs (22 lbs when lifted).