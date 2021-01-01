From keranique
Keranique Lift & Repair Treatment Spray
Lift & Repair Treatment Spray - Keranique Lift & Repair Treatment Spray boosts fullness and lift at the roots with keratin amino complex to thicken, strengthen and protect the hair. This easy-to-use styling spray lifts and holds thinning hair - even in high humidity - for lasting volume and fullness. Benefits Hair thins and is lost in two places, either at the root or through breakage from damage along the hair strand. This easy-to-use styling spray smooths the cuticle and protects the hair shaft from root to tip. This light weight, no-residue formula strengthens and improves hairs' elasticity, preventing future breakage and the loss associated with compromised, weakened or fragile hair fiber. Use it for blow drying, holding and setting, protecting, adding volume, lifting, controlling, and finishing any style. Makes fine, thinning hair look and feel thicker. Seals 96% of split-ends Reduces breakage by 64% - Lift & Repair Treatment Spray