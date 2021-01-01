Swarovski Lifelong Bow Pendant, Women's White Crystal Bow Design Pendant Necklace with Mixed Rose-Gold Tone and Rhodium Plating

Sophisticated and romantic: This bow motif pendant combines the precision and quality of sparkling Swarovski crystals with a meaningful symbol of love making it a great gift for you or someone special Modern and meaningful: The combination of the sleek mixed metal 3D bow design with white crystals and a dainty rose-gold tone plated chain exudes a glamorous yet playful sophistication Designed to last: Swarovski jewelry will maintain its brilliance over time when simple care practices are observed; remove before contact with water, lotions or perfumes to extend your jewelry's life Flirtatious and fun: The delicate design, mixed metal aspect and sleek lines of this pendant necklace make it a versatile accessory that adds a youthful and cool glamour to your current collection Items delivered: 1 x Swarovski Lifelong bow pendant necklace with white Swarovski crystals, rose-gold tone and rhodium mixed metal plating, adjustable 11 3/4 - 16 3/4 inch length, with Swarovski box