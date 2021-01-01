Lifeline Jungle Gym XT Split Anchor Body Weight Suspension System ? Lightweight Resistance Training Alternative to Weights

Take your suspension training to the next level with the Jungle Gym XT featuring the split anchor design, two non-scuff door anchors and two strap end adjustors. Great for all fitness levels because resistance can be increased or decreased by simply changing your body positioning to increase or decrease gravity. Its flexible design can be easily attached to tree limbs or bars and adjusted to create hundreds of different compound exercises that teach body control, thereby enhancing core stability and strengthening the stabilizer muscles that prevent injury and improve physical coordination and balance. One large, full color workout wall chart and downloadable instruction video included.