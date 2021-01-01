Lifeline by NW Art - Color: Wood Tones (Lifeline-18)

Advertisement
A unique and thought-provoking piece, Lifeline by NW Art inspires the viewer to contemplate their life's path. The string punctuated by hollow and solid points in Mike Aono Boyd's modern abstract composition symbolizes the human experience from beginning to end. Created with pigment-based archival inks and digitally signed by the artist, this is an exclusive print that looks impressive on the wall of any contemporary or modern space. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Wood Tones.