Haunted Hill Farm Life-Size Animatronic Zombie | Indoor/Outdoor Halloween Decoration | Red Flashing Eyes | Poseable | Battery-Operated

Be afraid. Be very afraid of Haunted Hill’s Lawn of the Dead Series. Jason the Red-Eyed Zombie is ready to have a horrifically horrifying Halloween. He even dressed up for the occasion, sporting a tie and tattered jacket. Give him a chance this Halloween-- he’s always ready to feast on screams.Life-Size Animatronic: Poseable Halloween zombie is perfect for your indoor or (covered) outdoor décor. Display your animated Mad Scientist decoration in a variety of different scary and evil ways at your next party.Multi-Function Prop: Creepy and spooky! This undead ghoul lights up, talks, moans, and has motion. He will turn your home into a haunted house in no time. Prop on the stand or hang the ghostly creature for an eery graveyard look.Touch Activated: Place your dead corpse figure at your front door or along your walkway to delight and frighten trick or treaters. Activates by touch or from loud noise/motion like wind or the screams of scared people passing by!Red eyes. His head moves back and forth and his mouth moves "Be afraid. Be very afraid. ahahah." "Welcome. Come in, if you dare. ahhaha" "Are you frieghtened yet? oh. you will be." 'oh good. new victims... I mean guests." "Enjoy yourselves. It may be your last chance. Muahahaha" " You should not have come here. You'll see. muahhahaha"71 in. animatronic zombie for indoor and covered outdoor displayJason is touch activated- Red eyes flash light, arms and head move, talksSinister voice and fiendish laugh greet visitors with six frightening phrasesPhrase 1: "Be afraid. Be very afraid..."Phrase 2: "Welcome. Come in...if you dare."Phrase 3: “Are you frightened yet? Oh, you will be."Phrase 4: “Oh, good. New victims... I mean guests."Phrase 5: "Enjoy yourselves... It may be your last chance."Phrase 6 :"You should not have come here...You'll see..."Sports a tie and tattered jacket for his favorite day of the year