Haunted Hill Farm Life-Size Animatronic Bride| Indoor/Outdoor Halloween Decoration | Flashing Red Eyes | Poseable | Battery-Operated

Be afraid. Be very afraid of Haunted Hill’s Broken-Hearted collection. Hilga the Bridezilla is truly a menace. She has awaited her groom for years on end, refusing to accept he has fled. It’s no wonder Hilga’s groom took off…Life-Size Animatronic: Poseable Halloween zombie bride is perfect for your indoor or (covered) outdoor décor. Display your animated decoration in a variety of evil and spooky ways.Multi-Function Figure: Creepy and scary! Dead woman prop has motion, lights up, talks, and has sound. She will turn your home into a haunted house in no time. Line up or hang multiple ghostly spirits for a graveyard look.Motion Activated: Place this undead maid at your front door on your porch or along your walkway to delight and frighten trick or treaters. She will activate by touch or from loud noise/motion like wind or the screams of scared people passing by!Reaper's Features: "OOOOHH music. Hello. Have you come for my wedding. I can't. I can't find my bouquet. Crying (twighlight zone music)" " Does my hair look nice. I just want everything to be perfect. Even though crying crying music." " Circus music. There you are im ready whent you are. this is the happiest day of my lidef. Crying crying."71 in. animatronic haunted bride for indoor or covered outdoor displayHilga is touch activated- talks, cries, plays music, arms and head move, eyes light up redGreets visitors through sobs with four phrasesPhrase 1: "Hello…. Have you come for my wedding?”Phrase 2: “I can't...I can't find my bouquet.”Phrase 3: “Does my hair look nice? I just want everything to be perfect….”Phrase 4: “There you are! I’m ready when you are. This is the happiest day of my life.”Deep dark eye sockets, black lips, and a row of bared fangsMessy shoulder-length black hairEerie white wedding gown stands out in the night or daylight