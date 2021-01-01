American Tourister Life Is Good 28" Hardside Spinner Life is Good Hibiscus - American Tourister Hardside Checked

Get where you're going with the laid back style of this Life is Good by American Tourister 28-inch spinner. Featuring a colorful and lightweight shell and spinner wheels for gliding through the airport, this bag will be an instant favorite. Constructed of durable ABS with a PC film. Push-button locking handle. Includes Life is Good branded luggage tag. Expands 1.5 inches. Interior elastic cross straps with organizational pockets. Single Spinner Wheels. ABSPC Film split-case shell. American Tourister-Life is Good Co branded logo plate top carry handle. American Tourister branded push-button locking pull-handle. American Tourister branded zipper pulls.