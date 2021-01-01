Life Is Better With A Beer And A Campfire Drinking Camping Premium T-Shirt

If you like camping, whether in a tent, 5th wheel camper, or pop up, and you always camp with plenty of beer and enjoy making smores by the campfire, then you'll appreciate funny quote! Makes a great novelty to wear to the campground while on your RV vacation. If you love drinking by the fire grab this hilarious camping saying that will be a hit will at the campsite! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.