From rv life apparel by savvy scribbler gear

RV Life Apparel by Savvy Scribbler Gear Life Get Lost Be Happy RV Adventure Retirement Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Our RV Life design says Get Lost Be Happy and is perfect for people who love traveling and living in their RV with their favorite life partner. It's a great gift idea for a birthday or Holidays. If you enjoy motor homes, nomad life, road trips and retirement will really get a kick out of this fun graphic. If you love RV travel in your RV, buy one for you and your travel partner and you'll both be happy campers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com