Lieber 1000 Stars in the Sky Caravan Camping T-Shirt

Dear 1000 stars in the sky, as 5 stars in the hotel, is the ideal gift for caravan owners and campers. A fun gift for anyone who likes to go on camping holidays. Whether you live with the tent under the starry sky or with a caravan Ideal gift for caravan fans simply a great gift idea for all camping friends for Christmas, birthday, retirement or pension. This caravan tent outdoor design belongs to any camping accessory such as camping stove, camping chair and tent. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem