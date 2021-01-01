From cerno
Libri LED Wall Sconce - Plugin Direct Mount by Cerno - Color: White - Finish: White - (03-160-LYC)
The Libri LED Wall Sconce â€“ Plugin Direct Mount by Cerno features impressive function and ease of use. This wall sconces simple yet powerful design features a directional arm, the angle of which can be adjusted to direct light from the bottom diffuser wherever the customer wants. The light turns on or off automatically when the customer puts the arm back in place. Left and right oriented versions are available. This plugin version is used when mounting directly to a headboard. With no backplate, the cord must be fed through a hole in the headboard directly behind where the fixture is mounted and plugged into a wall outlet using the included AC adaptor. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Color: White. Finish: White