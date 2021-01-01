Direct the light exactly where you want it using the articulated arms and metal shades of the Library series. At the back plate, the arm pivots left or right and up or down to direct the light. Additional articulated arms angle the shade or extend or contract the distance of the light source from the wall. Available in Polished Nickel and Heritage Brass finishes, the Library collection evokes industrial era classicism perfect for use as a task light or accent light. Complimentary table and floor lamps complete the collection. Maxim Lighting Library 8-in W 1-Light Polished Nickel Transitional Wall Sconce | 12222PN