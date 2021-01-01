From crudo
Librarian Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
Librarian shirt for that elementary, middle school or high school that is looking for a minimalist shirt to wear while at the library. A great gift for a bookworm or book collector. A design that takes offers knowledge via the books at the school library. A great librarian shirt for a college or university librarian looking for a simple yet effective design. This school librarian shirt makes for a great gift for that school librarian who works with kids and their literacy. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.