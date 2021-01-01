From south shore
South Shore Libra 1-Drawer Nightstand-Pure Black
Advertisement
Simple & modern design: this nightstand has clean lines that will complement any bedroom décor. Its versatile design will live through any remodels and bedding updates. Bedside storage: featuring 1 roomy drawer with smooth metal slides and an open shelf, this nightstand is your perfect bedroom companion. Tidy & organized: with a closed drawer, This nightstand promotes Bedside tidiness, keeping small, loose items out of sight. : This nightstand is Manufactured in North America from certified environmentally preferred laminated particle panels. 5-Year limited : shop with confidence knowing that We proudly stand behind this bedroom Nightstand with a full 5-year limited . Assembly is required.