The Liberty 62.99 Mid-Century Modern TV Stand is a high quality, beautifully crafted, functional unit. Featuring two open shelves, and one large concealed compartment perfect for stashing DVDs, board games, electronics, and media accessories, this entertainment center is the ultimate gathering place and will create a statement in any space. Artful grooves mix well with any decor and splayed wooden legs add character and ease for moving. Available in white, white and rustic brown, white and aqua blue, white and yellow, rustic brown, rustic brown and white, and rustic brown and yellow. Manhattan Comfort Liberty Rustic Brown and Aqua Blue TV Stand (Accommodates TVs up to 60-in) | 201AMC93