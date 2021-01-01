Olde Thompson Since 1944 Liberty Espresso Pepper Mill, 13" Wood

A kitchen or restaurant essential: Our 13” Espresso-Stained Real Wood, Hand-Turned Liberty Pepper Mill is a professional-quality mill that creates a stunning tablescape. Customizable grinding: This professional-quality carbon-steel pepper grinder is fully adjustable from fine to coarse, able to provide whatever grind size your recipe book calls for. Simply loosen top nut for coarse particles & tighten for fine. Professional quality: Our Liberty pepper mill has been used in commercial kitchens and restaurants for decades, providing reliable & consistent pepper grinding. Comes unfilled, ready for our Olde Thompson black pepper, or pepper supreme., Weight: 0.0625 Pounds, Manufacturer: Olde Thompson