42.28" Liberty Floating Office Desk Black - Manhattan Comfort

Take care of work and business in style, with the Liberty floating office desk, a seamless and easy solution for the home office you’ve always wanted but never had the space for. With two dropdown shelves perfect for laptops, electronic gadgets, and all your important files, this desk is both functional and designed to perfection with its clean lines and go anywhere aesthetic. In the kitchen, living space, or bedroom, this piece moves from space to space without difficulty. Overall Width: 62.99 Overall Height: 11.81 Overall Depth: 9.05 Size: 42.28".