From riztex, usa
RIZTEX, USA Liberty Beige 5 ft. x 8 ft. Floral Wool Area Rug
The Liberty Collection is hand-tufted by master craftsmen who have learned this skill through their entire lifetime. This collection is globally inspired with regards to its designs with soft touches of color throughout the entire collection. Exquisite abrash striations reminiscent of antique rugs can be seen running through the patterns to give this Liberty Beige 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug a distinctive look. Made of 100% wool creating the ultimate experience of depth and texture that feels luxurious against your skin. Finished with a cotton canvas backing that ensures a resilience and durable rug that will last for many years to come. Committed to excellence, our team brings together talent, knowledge and passion to create an unparalleled reputation within the home furnishings industry. With a wide assortment of product choice and combinations, we are making it easier than ever for clients to create homes and interior spaces that are honest expressions of their true personalities.