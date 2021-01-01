Weston Home Libby Button Tufted Cushion Ottoman Coffee Table with Champagne Gold Geometric Base, Grey Linen

Create the perfect blend of elegance and functionality with the stunning Weston Home Libby cushioned square ottoman. Cozy up and relax to a beautiful living room centerpiece that easily serves as additional seating or coffee table. This versatile piece of furniture has a lustrous metal base and luxurious upholstered top in a variety of neutral finishes. With detailed cushions and intricate textures that suit an array of personal styles and match any color scheme, Weston Home Libby Ottoman will become favorite gathering place after a long day.