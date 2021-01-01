From domesis
Domesis Liam Recliner, Dark Grey
The Domesis wall hugger recliner sports ultra padded pillow top arms, a tufted back cushion for added style, a convenient side handle for reclining and uses less floor space when reclining overall, making it perfect for small space living in a living room, bedroom, theater room or media room Full chaise pad between the chair and the leg rest to support the legs for a truly comfortable recline. Cushions are filled with high density foam, polyester fiber and independently wrapped pocket coil spring system for a custom sit Covered in a durable, easy clean plush low-pile charcoal gray velvet fabric Recliner only requires 4-inches of clearance from the wall to recline. Recliner is 67 inches fully reclined, 37.5 inches from the back of the seat to the footrest, 25 inches from the seat to the top of the recliner. Seats up to 300 Lbs. Easy slide and click no tool assembly with included instructions