Liaison Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (KW 2200BZ-CRG)

The Liaison Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort features a clear crackle glass shade supported by a thin metal pole. The wall sconce is anchored by a round metal wall plate and ideal for use in an entry way, hall way, living room or bedroom setting. The Liaison is available in antique-burnished brass, bronze or a polished nickel finish. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze