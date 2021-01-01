Lia Abstract Light Gray/Silver Area Rug

This shimmering indoor area rug makes a statement in your home with its abstract design in a light gray, cream, taupe, and silver color scheme. It's power-loomed with polypropylene and polyester, with metallic fibers interspersed for a lustrous, glam look. With the highest pile height being 0.4", this elegant rug offers a balance of placement options such as your living room, sunroom, or a bedroom. We recommend placing a rug pad underneath to keep it from moving around on hardwood or other uncarpeted floors. Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 8'