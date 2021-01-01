Free Mom Hugs Pride Gifts LGBTQ Proud Mom Hugs Gay Daughter Can't Even Think Straight Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This cute LGBTQ Ally graphic design is coming out with a rainbow arrow to show support of LGBTQ friends and family bisexual gay pride stuff for your local pride parade! Perfect to give out free mom hugs! This mom of a gay daughter pride design with rainbow arrow design for LGBTQ pride. Everyone will love this rainbow design to show support of LGBTQ friends and family gay pride stuff! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only