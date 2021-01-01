From lgbt pride fabulous fashion co.
LGBT Pride Pixie Fairy Rainbow Gay Lesbian Pride Month Tote Bag
Be proud and fabulous with this cute gay pride Pixie Fairy. LGBT Pride Awareness design for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender. Perfect for Gay Pride marches and events declaring your support of LGBTQ rights and equality. LGBT History Pride Month gifts to show your support for Gay and Lesbian Pride! Show your support for your LGBT friends and family. LGBTQ gifts for men, women, boys, girls. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.