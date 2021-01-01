From verr ckte bauernhoftiere
LGBT Crazy Rainbow Chicken T-Shirt
The little cute chicken with accents in rainbow colours and the funny saying or life motto "Don't be afraid to show your true colors" is a bold statement for the LGBT community and anyone who is still standing out. A good gift idea for people who are gay, lesbian, transsexual or bi or want to support these groups. With the motif you proudly show that you do not have to be afraid and always stand with yourself. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem