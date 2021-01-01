From three posts teen
Leyt Comforter Set
Transform your bedroom with the beautiful contrast of this Comforter Set. The ultra-soft microfiber comforter and sham(s) flaunt a floral print in black and white for an elegant appeal. A solid black reverse on the comforter complements the top of the bed with a bold touch. Two decorative pillows with hypoallergenic filling are also included to complete the bedding set. Machine washable for easy care, this floral comforter set adds a stunning transitional look to your bedroom décor. This bedding set uses an antimicrobial treatment that provides built-in freshness protection, reducing the growth of odor causing bacteria to keep fabric lasting longer. Size: Twin/Twin XL Comforter + Sham + 2 Throw Pillows