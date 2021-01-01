Leysin Christmas Outdoor Square Throw Pillow

Great for adding a touch of seasonal style and a cozy accent all at once, throw pillows like this one are ideal for a festive accent. Crafted in the USA from 100% canvas, this piece showcases a pattern with Christmas trees and geometric starbursts in green and pink hues for a festive look with a retro touch. Including a removable cover and polyester filling, this piece is hypoallergenic and weatherproof for a versatile accent. And since it's machine washable, caring for this piece is one more thing you won't have to think about this holiday season.