From progress lighting
Leyden Collection 1-Light Brushed Nickel Clear Glass Farmhouse Pendant Light
FARMHOUSE PENDANT LIGHT: Complement your interiors with the Leyden Collection 1-Light Brushed Nickel Clear Glass Farmhouse Pendant Light ideal for any kitchen island, breakfast nook, foyer, or bar in farmhouse, transitional, and coastal style settings. BRUSHED NICKEL FINISH: The gently curving arms and light base are coated in a beautiful brushed nickel finish. CLEAR GLASS SHADE: A light source glows from inside a clear glass shade. BULBS/DIMENSIONS: For ideal illumination, use 1 candelabra base bulb that is sold separately (60w max - LED/CFL/incandescent). Compatible with dimmable bulbs. Measures 13-inch diameter by 13-inch height. WARRANTY: Our 1-Year Limited Warranty guarantees your complete satisfaction with your purchase and includes professional after-sales customer service support. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience!, Weight: 7.28 Pounds, Manufacturer: Progress Lighting